Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Friday, September 16)

According to Met Éireann, today (Friday) will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes.
Tonight will be dry and turn quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with very light variable or northwest breezes.
Some mist and fog patches are likely to form.
These mist and fog patches will gradually clear into Saturday morning.
Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail with Ireland AM presenters, Muireann O’Connell and Alan Hughes launch Ireland’s Inspirational Heroes
Deputy John McGuinness, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, Cllr Mick Delaney, Joe Reidy and Minister Michael McGrath meet to discuss Budget 2023
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.