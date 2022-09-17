Search

17 Sept 2022

Plans for existing Kilkenny school to be demolished

Plans for existing Kilkenny school to be demolished

Entrance gates on New Street to Kilkenny City Vocational School (KCVS)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

17 Sept 2022 10:52 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The Board of Management of St Kieran's College in Kilkenny have applied to the local authority for permission to commence significant demolition, construction and refurbishment works on the school grounds.

A section of the submitted plans seeks the demolition of the existing Kilkenny City Vocational School (KCVS) on the school grounds and the construction of 7834sqm of new general and specialist classrooms, a general purpose space, Special Needs Unit and ancillary accommodation.

The Kilkenny People understands that these development works, if granted, will only commence once KCVS has relocated to its new campus in the city.

This Kilkenny Dad became a TikTok star during lockdown

Below are further details on the application:

The applications seeks the demolition of a two-storey VEC building (KCVS) and the removal of the associated car park and existing gates/pillars to lower New Street and the construction of 7834sqm of new general and specialist classrooms, a general purpose space, Special Needs Unit and ancillary accommodation in part three, part two and part single-storey accommodation, located to the north and west of the protected 1933 wing with PV panels on the new single-storey roof.

The application also seeks the demolition of a single-storey five classroom block (320.5sqm), a two storey changing room block (402sqm), a three storey toilet block (55.5sqm) and the part-demolition of a single-storey toilet block (204sqm), all attached to the north of a protected structure.

27 unit housing development in Kilkenny refused planning permission

The demolition of a single-storey 'Bantile structure' (241.6 sqm) to the west and a single-storey glass corridor (287.2sqm) to the south of the 1933 wing is also sought.

Refurbishment internally of the 1933 building/Doody wing (2635.2sqm) to provide administration, library and teaching spaces and the re-rendering of the 1933 wing externally with refurbishment of existing timber windows is planned.

So too is the creation of a new quadrangle space enclosed to south of the 1933 building with the 19th Century Protected Structure is also planned as is the refurbishment of the existing detached gym internally and full recladding externally with new roof glazing and fenestration to Lower New Street with a single storey extension to gym (199sqm) to south west providing replacement changing facilities.

A new entrance avenue with new gates/pillars and associated lighting from reconfigured entrance to Lower New Street features in the plans.

Hospital overcrowding crisis continues in Kilkenny - and now winter months loom

INMO warns of 'out-of-control winter' on the way

Three additional universal access car parking spots and 348 bicycle parking spots are also included.

Also sought is an opening in the stone boundary wall to College Road and the relocation of gas skid to provide construction and fire tender access during construction with reinstatement upon completion.

Provision of temporary modular teaching accommodation (368.4sqm) within the future new quadrangle also features in the plans.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media