Opportunity for Kilkenny companies to reduce educational disadvantage with new sponsorship programme from Guaranteed Irish and Studyclix

Ireland’s largest teaching and learning website, Studyclix, has partnered with Guaranteed Irish in a programme where Guaranteed Irish member businesses can sponsor a DEIS school and give students free access to the full range of Studyclix study tools.

Guaranteed Irish is a not-for-profit business membership organisation representing more than 2,000 members employing 100,000 people across a diverse range of sectors, it’s one of the most recognised and trusted symbols in Ireland.

Studyclix is a member of Guaranteed Irish and has become Ireland’s largest study and teaching website with 224,000 registered second-level student users, 29,000 teachers and more than 700 schools registered.

Over the past three years, Studyclix has engaged in a successful ‘Sponsor a School’ programme working with seven third-level education institutions nationwide. The company believes every child should be given the opportunity to reach their potential and pursue their ambitions.

Thus far, it has helped support over 6,000 DEIS students to make the transition from secondary school to third level. Following the successful rollout of this programme nationally, Studyclix and Guaranteed Irish are inviting local, national, and multinational businesses to join the ‘Sponsor a school’ programme.

DEIS schools are those located in communities where the socio-economic background is below the national average. Ireland’s 235 DEIS post-primary schools make up 32% of all post-primary schools and account for just under 92,000 post-primary students.

Studyclix co-founder and CEO Luke Saunders said:

“Guaranteed Irish members can now work with us to make our full range of digital learning and study tools available to their local DEIS school, which in turn will have a major impact on levelling the playing field in Irish education. The Guaranteed Irish motto of ‘All Together Now’ is thus very fitting and in-line with this initiative.

By partnering with Studyclix, Guaranteed Irish member companies can help provide Studyclix access free of charge to DEIS schools across the country. Under the scheme, Studyclix covers 71% of the cost of a yearly licence for each child (€69.99), with the remaining 29% (€20 per student) being provided by the sponsoring business.

Companies can sponsor from one school up to a maximum of 20 schools in their region, helping to forge ties within the local community and achieve corporate responsibility goals. The Guaranteed Irish symbol is awarded to companies that support sustainable jobs, contribute to our local communities, and are committed to Irish provenance.

Commenting on the partnership with Studyclix, Guaranteed Irish CEO Bríd O'Connell said:

“At Guaranteed Irish we are proud to support member business Studyclix and we commend their commitment to the highest standards in education and to enabling students to progress and succeed after school.

“The innovative Sponsor a School initiative by Studyclix offers businesses across Ireland a fantastic opportunity to support schools in their local communities by giving students free access to Studyclix study tools online. I am encouraging all business members to consider the significant contribution they could make to schools in their locality in terms of supporting students’ education; their school experience and in kickstarting their career.”

Companies who wish to take part in the ‘Sponsor a School’ scheme with Studyclix can contact the company at info@studyclix.ie -more information is also available at studyclix.ie/sponsor-a-school