€54,000 for flood defence study in rural Kilkenny

File pic of flooding.
Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., has announced the approval of Kilkenny County Council’s application for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.
Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of €54,000 for a Flood Study/Flood Risk Assessment at Ardaloo, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny.
