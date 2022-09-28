Search

28 Sept 2022

Childcare Budget welcomed by Cllr Maria Dollard

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Cllr Maria Dollard

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

28 Sept 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Green Party Minister for Children, Roderic O'Gorman  delivered on an historic childcare budget of over €1bn which will see an average 25% cut to childcare fees.

Kilkenny Councillor Maria Dollard stated: "This will be life-changing for many families in Kilkenny struggling with astronomical childcare bills. Spearheaded by Green Party Minister Roderic O'Gorman, (yesterday's)  announcements see the most significant investment in early learning and childcare in Ireland in the history of the state, with an increased investment of €300m to the sector in this year’s budget. The 25% cut to childcare fees in this year's budget will see savings for families of up to €2100 per child. This is another step forward by the Green Party to deliver on a commitment to prioritise families and make Ireland the best place in Europe to raise children." 

Substantial hotel for sale in Kilkenny

The budget also includes funding for extra childcare places, which has been identified as a particular challenge for parents with children under the age of three.

Cllr Dollard continued: “Minister O'Gorman also announced over €59m in order to meet the demand for increased numbers of childcare places, an issue many families are also grappling with. Early childhood is a vital period in children’s learning and development yet everyone knows that the childcare sector has been chronically underfunded for decades. The Green Party is delivering in government on transformative change to childcare through cuts to fees, improved conditions for childcare workers and significant increases in parental leave.”

'Take the leap' Sponsored abseil at Ballykeefe Quarry Kilkenny

Sponsored abseil event at Ballykeefe Quarry for Teac Tom and Active Connections

The cuts to childcare fees will be introduced through the National Childcare Scheme. Currently, parents receive 50c off every hour of childcare. This will now increase to €1.40.  The exact amount of savings to families will depend on a range of factors, including hours used and location. The change will come into effect in January 2023. 

Green Party Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said: “I have now secured over €1bn annual investment in childcare, five years ahead of our original goal to reach this by 2028. As we face into the current cost of living crisis, this will make an immediate impact on money in parents' pockets, but this also marks a permanent increase in investment, and as such, ensures long-term, sustainable reductions to the cost of childcare now and into the future.

“This comes hand in hand with an historic pay deal I secured this month, which delivers an immediate increase in wages and job security for childcare workers. These and other measures will be transformative for childcare in Ireland. I will continue to advocate for families in my role as Minister for Children and plan to deliver further improvements and reductions in costs for families to the early learning sector in next year's budget."

Local Ireland welcomes move to 0% VAT for news publishers

Local Ireland has welcomed today’s decision by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to remove VAT on newspapers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media