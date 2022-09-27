Kilkenny woman presents her debut show ‘Out There’

Performer Sighile Hennessy
A Kilkenny performer will present her debut show at the Watergate Theatre tomorrow evening (September 28).
Sighile Hennessy invites you to join her as she dances through time and space in an exploration of memory and imagination. Out There is Sighile’s debut solo performance.
The performance will be approximately 30 minutes long, followed by a moderated discussion with Sighile, Cindy Cummings and Stephen Batts (director and mentor) from Echo Echo Dance.
This performance is a preview, following this, Sighile has been invited to perform at the Sibikwa Arts Centre’s inclusive Body Moves International Dance Festival in South Africa. This is being made possible by the Irish Embassy in South Africa.
Tickets €8/5 available from the Watergate Theatre Box Office or online at watergatetheatre.ie
The festival, which takes place from October 10 to 16 intends to challenge perceptions and expand understandings of dance and disability, while promoting cultural exchange, collaboration and cooperation between African and European countries. The festival includes dancers and dance companies from Ireland, Flanders, Italy and Netherlands, supported by their embassies, as well as from South Africa and Uganda.
For more see sibikwa.co.za.
Stella Coughlan, Marion Acreman, Connie Jordan, Siobhan McQuillan (Amber Women's Refuge), Stephanie McDermott and Sinead Keogh (Curator in residence for Kilkenny Arts Office)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.