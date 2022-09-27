Search

27 Sept 2022

Kilkenny woman presents her debut show ‘Out There’

Performer Sighile Hennessy

Reporter:

Mary Cody

27 Sept 2022 6:51 PM

A Kilkenny performer will present her debut show at the Watergate Theatre tomorrow evening (September 28).

Sighile Hennessy invites you to join her as she dances through time and space in an exploration of memory and imagination. Out There is Sighile’s debut solo performance.

The performance will be approximately 30 minutes long, followed by a moderated discussion with Sighile, Cindy Cummings and Stephen Batts (director and mentor) from Echo Echo Dance.

This performance is a preview, following this, Sighile has been invited to perform at the Sibikwa Arts Centre’s inclusive Body Moves International Dance Festival in South Africa. This is being made possible by the Irish Embassy in South Africa.

Tickets €8/5 available from the Watergate Theatre Box Office or online at watergatetheatre.ie

The festival, which takes place from October 10 to 16 intends to challenge perceptions and expand understandings of dance and disability, while promoting cultural exchange, collaboration and cooperation between African and European countries. The festival includes dancers and dance companies from Ireland, Flanders, Italy and Netherlands, supported by their embassies, as well as from South Africa and Uganda.
For more see sibikwa.co.za.

