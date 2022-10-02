Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Sunday, October 2)

It looks set to be a predominantly dry day today (Sunday) with sunny spells and just a few showers.
Top temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.
Staying mainly dry on Sunday night with some clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.
Breezes overnight will switch from moderate westerly to light southerly.
