Search

05 Oct 2022

Kilkenny's Rebecca Bergin is Bord Bia's Emily in Paris

Freshford graduate is living the dream and loving life in Paris

Rebecca Bergin in Paris

Freshford graduate Rebecca Bergin is living the dream and loving life in Paris

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

05 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Rebecca Bergin, 25 from Freshford in Kilkenny is living the dream. The business graduate from UCC is currently in the second year of a placement on a Bord Bia Graduate Programme in Paris. Working from Bord Bia’s office near the Elysée Palace in the 8th Arrondissement she is at the heart of the French capital and relishing every moment of her Emily in Paris experience.


The Bord Bia Graduate Programme offers invaluable market experience to graduates, embarking on a  career in the food and drink sector. The programme combines on-the-job learning, with a fully-funded monthly bursary, and academic study leading to a UCD Smurfit Business School accredited MSc.


Prior to getting her place on the programme Rebecca was job-hunting while working part-time in Kilkenny. She says: “When the graduate programme was advertised, I was like ‘God, I would love that … that would be brilliant’.”


Now she is getting the opportunity to use her French language skills while also representing Irish food producers in the French marketplace. She is absolutely delighted with the invaluable experience she is getting in her Parisian role saying: “It’s better than I had imagined.”


A self-confessed foodie, who has a genuine passion for food, Rebecca is also getting the opportunity to gain insights into emerging food and drink trends in France. Rebecca pinpoints sustainability, organic produce, and local provenance as very important to French consumers. In the beverage sector she says that flavoured gins are also really popular.


She observes: “It’s a really nice industry to be in … and it’s really interesting because trends are just constantly changing. Especially working for Bord Bia, you have to be on top of the trends all the time.”


With their traditional love of fine food, the French marketplace is an important market for Bord Bia, especially post Brexit. Rebecca highlights Irish beef, lamb and whiskey as important categories for Irish exporters. As the French are very proud of their own food culture, Bord Bia have to ‘navigate’ this strong localism in their campaigns. 


In the future Rebecca is keen to travel further but would also relish the opportunity to stay in France. She admits: “Me personally, I love France.” She laughs when similarities to Emily in Paris are mentioned. She does admit however that her striking red hair is an asset when representing Ireland; recently when wearing green at a trade event  her Irish look was particularly commented on. 


The Bord Bia International Graduate Programme is open for applications with 15 roles in Dublin and 15 roles abroad. It is open to applications from recent graduates from a broad range of undergraduate degrees until November 6, 2022.


Rebecca says: “I definitely recommend applying and if you have a second language as well 100%. It’s a really good experience. It’s a really good place to learn and develop as a first work experience and also you get a fully funded masters.” 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media