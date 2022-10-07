Search

07 Oct 2022

Celebrating Kilkenny’s inclusive employers

Kilkenny

07 Oct 2022 1:59 PM

Work4Life is an employment support service, which assists job seekers with intellectual disabilities and autism from SOS Kilkenny to find opportunities for work placement and paid employment, to find opportunities to upskill and support with writing CVs and impressing at job interviews.


Work4Life supports employees in more than 30 local businesses and organisations, from Bank of Ireland to McDonald’s and even in four local schools.


Over the last six months, three of these job seekers have secured paid employment in three local businesses - CDS Metalwork, TJ Reid Health and Fitness and Supermac’s.

Thomas Tyrrell started work with CDS Metalwork in April. He works on the floor in the CDS factory in Ballyfoyle every Tuesday and has become a valued member of the team.
“For us at CDS, bringing Tommy into our team has been one of the best things we’ve done,” said Martin Stapleton, Director of CDS Metalwork. “He carries out some very important tasks every week and is a major part of our factory floor in Ballyfoyle now. His smile when at work with us says it all.”


James Holohan became a member of the team in TJ Reid Health and Fitness in March. He works on Thursdays and is responsible for maintaining a high standard of cleanliness throughout the gym, for example deep cleaning the machines after member use.
“James came to us a few months ago from SOS Kilkenny and he has been fantastic since his first day,” said Daniel McDaid, General Manager.


“Having James in with us during the week is one of the highlights here for our other staff members who get to work along side James and he is now getting to know our members as well and is proving a very valuable member of our staff in the business. I hope we have James as part of our team for many years to come.”

Last week, Jamie O’Neill started work in Supermac’s on High Street. Following a successful work placement, where Jamie made himself indispensable to the team, Jamie will now work three busy lunchtimes on the restaurant floor, clearing and cleaning tables, sanitising trays and delivering food to customers.


Employing a person with a disability or autism has a number of benefits for a business. It highlights the business’ commitment to diversity and inclusion, enhancing its reputation and attracting new customers. It gives the person’s colleagues and managers the chance to develop their mentoring and communication skills. A business or organisation can tailor the role and the hours to suit their needs.
If you would be interested in offering a work placement or a paid position to a person with a disability or autism, you can contact the Work4Life team at employment@soskilkenny. com or on 087-6353895.

