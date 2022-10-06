Time to get moving for Run in the Dark Kilkenny

Run in the Dark comes to Kilkenny on November 2022 at 8pm local time. Participants can join the 5k or 10k run in the dark as they come together to run, for those who dream to walk.

This year sees the return of in-person events for the first time since 2019, and Kilkenny is one of 50 cities worldwide that will host a live Run in the Dark event, which will see over 25,000 people take part across the globe.

Run in the Dark helps to raise money for our charity partner, Collaborative Cures, whose mission is to bring people together to cure paralysis in our lifetime.

Unbroken by blindness in 1998, Mark Pollock became an adventure athlete racing in deserts, mountains and The Poles including being the first blind person to race to the South Pole. In 2010 a fall from a second story window nearly killed him, Mark broke his back and the damage to his spinal cord left him paralysed.

Commenting on his mission, Mark Pollock said: “As I lay in hospital for 16 months, digesting the impact of my accident, I was physically and mentally broken. With the help of so many people around the world, I have established a new life living with blindness and paralysis. Now, I’m on a new expedition, donating my paralysed body to experimental research as I explore the intersection where humans and technology collide and catalyse collaborations that have never been done before. Through our charity, Collaborative Cures, we aim to bring people together to cure paralysis in our lifetime.”

Paula Cunniffe, CEO of Run in the Dark and Executive Director of Collaborative Cures said: “Through Run in the Dark, we aim to inspire people to achieve more than they thought possible. For some that means gathering a group of friends or colleagues to train hard and get fit. For others it means taking on their first 5k or 10k. And, for others it means using Run in the Dark to fundraise and support our mission to cure paralysis in our lifetime through Collaborative Cures.”

To find out more about the event, or to register, visit www.runinthedark.org/register/