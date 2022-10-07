Free children friendly tours at Kilkenny Castle this Saturday

This Saturday Kilkenny Castle is hosting a free children friendly guided tour of the castle at 9.30am. The guided tour is aimed at school going aged children and their families.

Few buildings in Ireland can boast a longer history of continuous occupation than Kilkenny Castle. Founded soon after the Norman conquest of Ireland, the Castle has been rebuilt, extended and adapted to suit changing circumstances and uses over a period of 800 years.

Today, Kilkenny Castle is open to visitors all year round and is largely a Victorian remodelling of the thirteenth century defensive building. Each year, hundreds of thousands of visitors come to see the grand country house and walk through its fifty acres of rolling parkland with mature trees and an abundance of wildlife. Other features include a formal terraced rose garden, woodlands and a man-made lake, which were added in the nineteenth century. There is also a tearoom, playground and several orienteering trails for visitors to enjoy.

So, it is worthwhile to get the family up early this Saturday and take advantage of the free tour to learn more about the history of this unique Kilkenny building.

These events are free of charge but booking is essential. To reserve a place contact: kilkennycastleinfo@opw.ie