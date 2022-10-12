Kilkenny's Jerpoint Glass reveals its latest creations

The Kilkenny-based glass-blowers Jerpoint Glass Studio have just released their latest creations.

The Vivid Minis, play with vibrant opaque colours, some mixed with classic clear to create a collection of exceptionally sweet mini jugs and bud vases.

These highly vivid little vases are a modern take on a classic shape and are the perfect size for little posies and buds. The three colours work very well together for flower arranging and interior decorating but each one is individually a statement and a beautiful little piece of modern art.

The super sweet little jugs are classic, simple with a dash of vivid in the intensely coloured handle. These little beauties are the perfect size for milk jug, coulis pourer, salad dressing and a really lovely addition to any table setting.

Designer Roisin Leadbetter said that the eye-catching range of glassware is perfect for everyday use.

“We were looking for something functional but bright and eye catching,” she said. “I feel these pieces are ideal for everyday use and couldn’t fail to catch the eye.”

Jerpoint Glass Studio is a family owned glass-blowing studio located near Thomastown . The studio has created a very distinct style by combining the use of ancient glass-blowing techniques with vibrant contemporary designs.

Jerpoint Glass also invites visitors to the studio, free of charge and with no booking required, to discover the craftsmanship behind the art of glass-blowing.