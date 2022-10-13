Consultation event for new solar installation proposal in Kilkenny

Lightsource bp, a leader in the financing, development and management of solar energy projects, will outline their proposal to fund, develop and build a 68MWac solar installation on 268 acres of land near Castlegarden and Cloghscregg, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny at a community information event on October 26.



Lightsource bp is inviting residents from the surrounding area to attend a community information event, which will be held at The Long Man, Kilfane Country Lodge, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, where residents are invited to drop in between 2pm – 8pm.



The Lightsource bp team will be on hand to discuss the planning proposal and to gather feedback from the local community. It is claimed that the proposed solar installation will provide enough clean renewable energy to power 19,384 homes, saving 35,419 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, the equivalent of taking 21,287 large family cars off the roads.

The project is identified a key facet of Lightsource bp’s mission to rapidly accelerate the transition to a low carbon future.



As well as generating clean energy, the proposed layout for the solar installation at Castlegarden has been designed so that most of the open grassland on the site will be suitable for grazing small livestock, allowing the land to retain the potential for agricultural use. Lightsource bp says they are is committed to supporting the rural economy and benefiting local communities, and that this site has been designed with these priorities in mind.

They say that wide grassy avenues will be left between the rows of solar panels, to reduce shading and optimise the amount of sunlight each row of panels receives. This will leave around 70% of the solar installation as open grassland, for grazing livestock.



Lightsource bp will also produce a bespoke Biodiversity Management Plan which will be developed in conjunction with the planning application, ensuring that the proposal includes plans which enhance the site as much as possible for local wildlife. The proposed fields have been chosen because they are well-screened by local topography which would limit any surrounding views of the solar installation.



Katy McGuiness, Head of Environmental Planning, UK and Ireland, Lightsource bp said:

“Solar energy is not only clean and renewable, but it also generates locally-produced electricity. This makes solar an important part of meeting the global rise in energy demand efficiently and more sustainably, which is a core aspect of Lightsource bp’s sustainability mission.



"We want to ensure that local communities in and around the proposed location have all the information they need about this project. We’re holding this information event to speak to elected representatives, local businesses and residents of the local community, and to listen and gather feedback. This event is a great way for the community to ask any questions they may have about the project or solar energy in general.”



Residents can obtain further information on the project, at any time, by getting in touch with the Lightsource bp team via info@lightsourcebp.com quoting ‘Castlegarden’.