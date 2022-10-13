Kilkenny headquartered company launches national recruitment roadshow

Global Telecommunication Services company Entegro is hosting a week-long, national recruitment roadshow later this month as part of its latest expansion drive to meet growing demand for its fixed network services contracts worth over €1 billion with top-tier clients in Ireland, the UK, and the US.

A variety of positions are available immediately as wholly Irish-owned Entegro continues to grow its reputation as a market leader of fixed network design and deployment services. Entegro works on key digital infrastructure programmes across the globe, enabling connectivity to homes, towns and cities.

Entegro is currently working on life-changing infrastructure projects with National Broadband Ireland, Virgin Media IE, SIRO and Cityfibre as well as Fibrus, Lumen, Ciena, Voneus, Jurassic Fibre and E-Net, all of which aim to improve connectivity and bridge the digital divide between people, homes and businesses in both rural and urban settings all over the world.

“This is our biggest recruitment drives to date. We’re looking for enthusiastic candidates who want to join a dynamic industry, develop new skills and play their part in building digital networks for future generations.,” Jim Doyle, Entegro CEO, said.

“We’re recruiting personnel with all levels of experience that are willing to join and develop their careers, including Field Technicians at all levels; those with Fibre Splicing and with Testing experience and Civils experience for roles that will be based from our Baldonnell base in Dublin.

“We’ve immediate starts available in either Dublin or Kilkenny for Fibre Design Engineers as well as GIS personnel. Some roles are Dublin-based, others involve work from our headquarters in Kilkenny. We also have attractive, hybrid, field-based roles to fill,” he said.

The recruitment drive opens on Monday, October 24, at the Maldron Hotel in Portlaoise with the roadshow moving daily to The Dolmen Hotel in Carlow on the 25th ; Maynooth’s Glenroyal Hotel on the 26th; the Glenview in Wicklow on the 27th and finishing up at the Maldron in Newlands Cross on Friday, October 28.



The Entegro team has grown significantly in recent months and continues to advance within the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) market, having evolved its fixed-line capability through the emphasis placed on innovation and internal tool development. Its top-tier clients in Ireland, the UK and the US continually rely on and place trust in the company’s expertise and resources to deliver success through quality solutions.



The group of highly-skilled employees within the organisation can call on their collective expertise for engineering success and delivering Network Ingenuity for both clients and company alike, Fintan Shortall, COO, said.

“Through our Certified Training Centre located in Kilkenny, in conjunction with our in-house training and development initiatives, Entegro continues to attract talent. We’ve opened a graduate program for Design Engineers and continue to develop our existing GIS apprenticeship program. We look forward to meeting potential new recruits through our Roadshow and to further progressing our already highly-skilled talent pipeline internally,” he added.