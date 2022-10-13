Search

13 Oct 2022

Executive residence in highly sought-after Kilkenny location for sale - see pics!

Christopher Dunne

13 Oct 2022 11:42 AM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

24 College Square, College Road, Kilkenny

Located in the highly sought after College Square development, No.24 is a very nicely appointed semi-detached home that’s a little different to all the rest!

Built in 2002 by Fallbrook Ltd, the homes in College Square have been finished with an unfaltering commitment to fine detailing and quality workmanship throughout and this family home is no exception.

In fact, this home has had the attic floor cleverly converted with bedroom and en-suite shower.

A pillared entrance with cobble lock driveway leads to the front door. Crossing the threshold, a bright and spacious hallway is fitted with contemporary grey timber floors and bespoke staircase to first floor.

In to the right, the first of two reception rooms is bright and spacious and over looks the large communal green.

Double doors lead to the kitchen / dining area fitted with modern shaker style wall and floor cabinetry to include various appliances.

A glass door from the kitchen leads to outside patio and gardens.

Immediately adjacent, a separate utility room is fitted with further wall and floor cabinetry to include stainless steel sink with pedestrian door to rear gardens.

An under stairs WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

Up on the first floor, the second living room is nicely appointed with feature fireplace and a pleasant aspect on to open communal green.

To the rear, the first of four bedrooms is a double size with built in wardrobes.

This room enjoys a large en-suite shower room which could easily accommodate a bath, should the new owners require.

The second floor landing is bright with solid timber floors and hotpress.

There are two large double bedrooms on this floor, both of which have en-suite shower rooms and face the front and rear of the property respectively.

The attic floor has been cleverly converted to make a large double room with velux roof window, extensive built in storage presses and an en-suite shower room.

Situated within walking distance of Kilkenny City this spacious residence enjoys a bright orientation and it’s convenient location is positioned to take full advantage of the surrounding road network with both the Kilkenny ring road and M9 Dublin-Waterford motorway a short drive away.

ASKING PRICE: €445,000

To arrange a viewing, call Warren or Catriona on 056 7702000.

