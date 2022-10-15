October 15 is International Day of Rural Women. From production of crops to processing, preparing and distributing foods, women’s labour – paid and unpaid – feeds their families, communities and the world. Yet, they do not wield equal power with men, and as a result, can earn less income especially in the developing world.



Rural women are a quarter of the world’s agricultural labour force. Female farmers and entrepreneurs are vital to the health of the global rural economy.



In Ireland women's contribution to agriculture and rural life has been immense but often undervalued. Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has previously commented on the role of Irish women in agriculture stating: ‘for so long, women have been the unseen force behind so many Irish farms’.



She said, “Unrecognised, these women have kept many farm businesses, have done the books, bottle-fed calves, bottle-fed pet lambs, fed and watered contractors, reared children and raised a family.”



“They have kept the show on the road. This invisible workforce.”



Female farmers make up 13.4% of farm holders in Ireland representing 18,101 farmsteads. Between 2010 and 2020, the percent of female farmers increased by only 1%, according to CSO statistics. With 33% of farmers now aged over 65, there is an urgent need to attract more young people, especially women to farming as a career.



What has been called ‘breaking through the grass ceiling’ however is not easy. The work of women on farms has traditionally not been recognised sufficiently and they are still sometimes treated as a minority group.



Patriarchal and traditional succession systems that favour the farm passing from father to son have been a major barrier for women who want to pursue a life in agriculture but this is slowly changing. Younger women are more educated, more confident and less willing to accept the status quo.



The ageing demographic of farmers is a concern; farming needs to attract more young people, especially women to ensure the survival of rural life. Women are often the driving force behind agricultural entrepreneurship on family farms and display an open-mindedness and resourcefulness that exploits opportunities to add value to farm produce.

Siobhan Talbot's successful career at Glanbia is a major sign of the huge changes in Irish agriculture but she is the exception rather than the rule. There need to be more incentives for women on the ground in Irish rural life.

Teagasc actively encourages women involved in farming to participate in their education programmes, farm discussion groups, events and conferences and to avail of local Teagasc advisory services. Earlier this year Teagasc Tipperary started an all-female discussion group tailored to women's need and also to provide a social outlet for female members.



Without encouragement and opportunities these women will leave rural Ireland to go to urban centres. The loss of their talents and abilities is a loss for rural Ireland. Supports like childcare, equality of access to funding and opportunities for women in rural businesses must all be prioritised to encourage women to stay in agriculture.



Highlighting the achievement and visibility of successful women farmers and rural entrepreneurs is vital to encouraging more women to farm and stay in rural Ireland. Gender should not be a barrier to life in farming for Irish women.