14 Oct 2022

Councillor Maria Dollard comments on EPA Water Quality Report and its consequences for Kilkenny

Latest EPA Water Quality report  finds a deterioration in water in the South and the South East

Councillor Maria Dollard in Kilkenny

Cllr Maria Dollard has commented on EPA Water Quality Report and its consequences for Kilkenny

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

14 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

Local Green Party Councillor, Maria Dollard has reacted to the latest EPA Water Quality report  which has found a deterioration in water quality across Ireland, but particularly in the South and the South East. 


Cllr Dollard said, “The recent report from the EPA is further evidence that our water quality in the South East Region is continuing to fail to meet standards for good ecological status or higher. In a single generation we have destroyed all pristine rivers in the county because of human activities and there is no time to debate, defend or procrastinate any longer. Tremendous work is being carried out on the ground by many groups, businesses and individuals to make sure they are not contributing to the problem.


“It is my view that until we see evidence of results, we cannot know how effective this is. I believe that Kilkenny County Council needs to meet their targets for inspections and it’s likely that for those who fail to work to eliminate the pollution they cause, that prosecutions will have to be taken as a last resort to prevent the destruction of our rivers and streams. It is no longer acceptable to the vast majority of people that pollution and destruction of our environment is something that can be justified or excused.”

The EPA report highlights that almost half (46%) Ireland’s surface waters are unhealthy, and trending in the wrong direction with the quality of estuary water declining by an alarming 16% and coastal waters declining 10%. 

 

The report also highlights that nearly half of Ireland’s rivers (43%), mostly in the South and South-East of the country, are below healthy levels for nitrogen while nearly a third of rivers (30%) and a third of lakes (33%) are failing for phosphorus concentrations. Concentrations of nitrogen in particular have increased across Ireland’s rivers, and estuaries. 

As well as impacting wildlife, poor water quality also impacts human health: pollution regularly contaminates drinking water and lakes and seas used for recreation. 

