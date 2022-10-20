Search

20 Oct 2022

Dancing in the Moonlight is a must see for Kilkenny Lynott fans

Dancing in the Moonlight is a must see for Kilkenny Lynott fans

Dancing in the Moonlight will be performed on October 20

Reporter:

Mary Cody

20 Oct 2022 12:28 PM

A one-man play on the early life of the legendary guitarist, Phil Lynott is coming to The Watergate in Kilkenny for one night only later this month.

Dancing In The Moonlight is a one man play about the life of a young Phil Lynott growing up in Dublin in the 50’s and 60’s and has received rave reviews from audiences to date.

Miles Mlambo’s play was described during The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 as a ‘hauntingly accurate portrayal’ of the early life of Phil Lynott and explores the pre-Thin Lizzy era of his life.
The play details the hardships endured by his mother, Philomena, before and after his birth, being an unmarried Irish mother with a black baby during the ‘No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish’ phase of English history, which forced her to eventually send him to Ireland to be raised by her parents so she could earn a living.

Candle of Hope Ashes ceremony takes place in Kilkenny


From there the play explores how the young Lynott dealt with all the good and bad that came with being the only black kid in school (and most of Dublin for that matter), his antics at school, his discovery of music and poetry, his first bands, his first girlfriend, the Dublin art scene, as well as trips to stay with Philomena in her hotel for touring artists “The Biz” in Manchester.

Exploring themes of racism, parenthood, and identity this play gives an insight into Phil’s formative years and how they shaped him to go on to form Thin Lizzy and become one of the most important figures in Irish music history.

This solo show is written and performed by Miles Mlambo and explores the formative years of Irish hero, Phil Lynott. Set mostly in 1960’s Dublin, this story-telling show has Phil telling the audience the story of his life from birth to the forming of Thin Lizzy. With stories of his first bands, meeting his first girlfriend, and the difficulties of being the only black kid in his school.

The audience is shown how all the key events in his youth helped shape him as an artist and go on to become one of the greatest rock icons of the 70’s and the show promises to be an insightful and entertaining experience for all Lynott fans.
Dancing in the Moonlight will be performed on October 20 at 8pm and tickets are €15.
watergatetheatre.com

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Kilkenny

Pictures & Videos

[articlepreview id="942392" link="https://www.kilkennypeople.ie/news/sport/942392/it-was-a-privilege-to-work-with-these-lads-shamrocks-manager-pat-hoban.html"]



[articlepreview id="942952" link="https://www.kilkennypeople.ie/news/weather/942952/met-eireann-thunderstorms-ireland.html"]



[articlepreview id="942793" link="https://www.kilkennypeople.ie/news/features/942793/days-gone-by-faces-of-kilkenny-gallery-4.html"]



For more great photo galleries CLICK HERE

To return to the KilkennyLive homepage CLICK HERE

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media