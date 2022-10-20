Study reveals worrying lack of knowledge about the condition on World Osteoporosis Day

Half of Irish 18-25 years olds are unaware of key risk factors for osteoporosis including the fact that low calcium intake during the teenage years can increase the risk of the disease later in life. Only a third identified low levels of physical activity, smoking or excessive alcohol as other important lifestyle risk factors for the disease. Three in ten 18–25-year-olds did not know which part of the body was affected by osteoporosis. These are some of the worrying statistics unveiled from recent research commissioned by the National Dairy Council to raise awareness of the condition on World Osteoporosis Day, October 20.



Osteoporosis is the most common bone condition in Ireland, with approximately 300,000 people over 50 years estimated to have the condition. It is often referred to as a silent disease as it can go unnoticed, without symptoms, until a fracture occurs. Only about 15% of people with osteoporosis get diagnosed. Osteoporosis is more common in white or Asian women over 50, but osteoporosis can occur in almost any person at any age.



One in 4 men and 1 in 2 women over 50 will develop a fracture due to osteoporosis in their lifetime. As the vast majority of bone mass is laid down by our early 20s, awareness around the risk factors for osteoporosis and the importance of supporting bone health during these years is crucial. Only four in ten 18–25-year-olds knew that 90% of peak bone mass is laid down by the age of 18 and young women were less likely to know this fact.



Dr Frances Dockery Consultant Physician and Geriatrician at Beaumont Hospital and joint clinical lead for the Fracture Liaison Service Database said, “As a doctor, we constantly look out for high-risk patients or signs and symptoms to identify the condition but with osteoporosis, all too often it is only diagnosed when a fracture from a relatively minor degree of trauma has already occurred. Prevention is so important and though our bone health and strength are determined to a large extent by factors outside of our control such as genetics, gender and age, there are factors that we can control such as our diet and physical activity and these are particularly important during teenage years and into the 20s when bones are still developing. Early intervention is key in preventing osteoporosis and this includes a balanced diet which provides ‘bone-friendly’ nutrients such as calcium, protein, vitamin D, zinc, phosphorus, and magnesium.”



The research also found that two thirds of young women were not aware that three servings of milk, yogurt or cheese are recommended daily as part of government healthy eating guidelines, a worrying statistic considering that NDC research has also shown that 21% of 18-25 olds say they are following a dairy free diet. Eight out of 10, 18–25-year old’s correctly cited calcium and six out of 10 cited Vitamin D as key nutrients for supporting good bone health. Awareness of the importance of protein and phosphorus for bone health was much lower.

Louise Reynolds, Dietician with the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute (INDI) said, “Calcium and protein are needed for the normal growth, development and maintenance of bone and muscle and milk, yogurt and cheese are naturally good sources of these nutrients as well as phosphorus which is also important. The Department of Health’s guidelines recommend three servings from the ‘milk, and cheese’ food group each day with five servings for the 9–18-year-olds. We know from yogurt national research that most Irish people are not reaching these recommended guidelines and worryingly young women in particular are limiting or avoiding dairy in their diet, this is really crucial as bone mass continues to be laid down in the 20s.”

Top Tips for Healthy Bones throughout Life

Maintain a healthy body weight - Being either underweight or overweight can have a negative impact on musculoskeletal health. Being very thin or losing weight quickly can result in a low muscle mass also. Alternatively, being overweight increases pressure on joints such as the knees, hips and back, thereby increasing the risk of pain and injury.

Good Nutrition - A balanced diet which provides adequate nutrients, including calcium, protein, phosphorus, vitamin C and vitamin D, are essential for musculoskeletal health throughout life.

Stay Strong - Weight-bearing, resistance-style exercises are particularly important for bone and muscle health – these include activities where your body must work against a force, such as gravity. Examples include skipping, running, tennis, dancing, brisk hill walking or simply climbing stairs.

Stretching - Exercises such as stretching, Pilates or yoga can be particularly beneficial for posture and supple joints. Stronger core muscles (abdominals and back) improve balance, helping to prevent falls.

Smoking and Alcohol - Refrain from smoking and if you consume alcohol, do so in moderation



For more information on Osteoporosis please visit https://ndc.ie/bone-muscle-health/