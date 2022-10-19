Search

19 Oct 2022

Double social protection payments to Kilkenny people to be made this week

Sian Moloughney

19 Oct 2022 5:00 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Autumn Double Payment will be made to over 1.4 million people in Ireland this week, money which will help those most in need to meet spiralling cost of living hikes, Kilkenny Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan has said.

 

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD confirmed the Autumn Double Payment, the first of eight lump-sum payments totalling €1.2 billion to help with the Cost of Living.

 

Deputy Phelan also welcomed extra payments to students who have also impacted and who have been struggling to stretch savings they accrued while working over the summer months.

 

“The lump sum payments were announced as part of last month’s record Social Protection Budget,” Deputy Phelan said. “The Social Protection budget – the largest in the history of the State – will assist pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and families with the Cost of Living through a mix of lump sum supports and increases to weekly payments.

 

“As part of the Budget 2023 package for students, all maintenance recipients will receive an additional payment on December 16. For some students, this payment will mean an additional €679 before Christmas. This will benefit almost 50,000 students across the country.

“From January, student grants are set to increase by between 10% and 14%. And additionally, a once-off contribution of €1,000 towards student fees will also be paid soon.  Higher education institutions will begin contacting eligible students this week to get the necessary account details to process a refund,” Deputy Phelan said.

Announcing the Autumn Double Payment, Minister Humphreys said: “The cost of living pressures are affecting the lives of people right across this country. As Minister for Social Protection, my priority is to support the people most seriously impacted by the cost of living.

 

“That’s exactly why I am announcing the first of eight lump sum payments between now and Christmas. These will be so important in terms of supporting the likes of our pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and working families.”

