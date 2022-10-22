Kilkenny audiences invited to enjoy the magic of The Nutcracker this Christmas

People in Kilkenny can enjoy an elite cast of Ireland’s most talented young ballet dancers perform the iconic Christmas favourite The Nutcracker at The Helix, Dublin this December.

An all-island troupe of 45 dancers, 11 of whom are male, ranging in age from 9 to 18, will recreate the winter wonderland of The Nutcracker on the stage of The Helix’s Mahony Hall. The professionally trained young dancers were handpicked out of 142 who auditioned for the INYB’s 2022 season, with auditions open to ballet performers from every county on the island of Ireland, including Kilkenny.

This will be the first unrestricted run of winter shows for the Irish National Youth Ballet since before the pandemic. Audiences can expect to see Ireland’s best young dancers bring many of ballet’s most-loved characters and set-pieces to life, from wooden soldiers, dancing mice, a ‘Land of Sweets’ and the Sugar Plum Fairy, to the highly anticipated pas de deux— between the Snow Queen and the Prince amid falling moonlit snowflakes — all set to The Nutcracker’s famous score by Tchaikovsky.

Announcing the winter season performances, Artistic Director of Irish National Youth Ballet Lindsay Ashe-Browne, said: “We are so excited to be coming back before a full live audience this winter season in The Helix and to be performing one of the most-loved ballets of all. To dance with Irish National Youth Ballet, you really do need to be among the best dancing talent on the whole island. The performance level is akin to elite athletics. The audition process is strict and competitive, and our dancers are highly trained.

“This December, audiences can look forward to a magical and unforgettable experience from the exceptionally talented young dancers who make up The Nutcracker cast. They each have an unrelenting passion, commitment, and gift for ballet. Many of our dancers have gone on to become fulltime professional career ballet dancers worldwide, which is a remarkable achievement given the level of competition. So, people are really in for a treat this December!

“We are very grateful for the support we receive from Arts Council Strategic Funding, ‘Friends of the Company’, RTÉ Supporting the Arts and Dance World, who help us in our work in developing and promoting the best of dance talent on the island of Ireland and in bringing it to audiences.”