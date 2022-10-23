Search

23 Oct 2022

Kilkenny is one of the top counties for electric vehicles

Kilkenny is the seventh best Irish county for electric vehicles

Reporter:

Mary Cody

23 Oct 2022 6:01 PM

Kilkenny is the seventh best Irish county for electric vehicles according to a report from insurance company, chill.ie

With 32 EV charging stations, coming out at 3.1 for every 10,000 members of the population, Kilkenny comes out as the seventh-best Irish county for electric vehicle owners. Those looking to make the switch also have 12 EV dealerships to choose from. 

When it comes to driving, it seems that electric vehicles (EVs) are the cars of the future with the government pledging to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030. 

Dancing in the Moonlight is a must see for Kilkenny Lynott fans

To rank each county, the report looked at factors such as the number of EV charging stations per 10,000 people, the number of EV dealerships per 10,000 and the potential petrol savings for people in each county.

According to the findings of the Irish Electric Vehicle Report has found that county Carlow is the best county in Ireland for electric vehicles. It consistently came out towards the top of each of the rankings, including the number of EV charging stations and dealerships, as well as potential savings for EV drivers.

The government has also announced a range of initiatives and grants to make owning an EV cheaper and more accessible

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is offering a government grant of up to €5,000 off the price of an electric vehicle, providing it's from an approved list of EVs.

Eligible homeowners can also receive up to €600 towards purchasing and installing a home charging unit for their electric vehicle. Typically, charging from home costs less than public charging points.

Skeletal remains found by farmer in Kilkenny likely to be from Bronze Age

Electric vehicles now qualify for the lowest tax band of motor tax, meaning your new rate yearly rate could be €120.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media