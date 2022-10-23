Kilkenny is one of the top counties for electric vehicles

Kilkenny is the seventh best Irish county for electric vehicles according to a report from insurance company, chill.ie

With 32 EV charging stations, coming out at 3.1 for every 10,000 members of the population, Kilkenny comes out as the seventh-best Irish county for electric vehicle owners. Those looking to make the switch also have 12 EV dealerships to choose from.

When it comes to driving, it seems that electric vehicles (EVs) are the cars of the future with the government pledging to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

To rank each county, the report looked at factors such as the number of EV charging stations per 10,000 people, the number of EV dealerships per 10,000 and the potential petrol savings for people in each county.

According to the findings of the Irish Electric Vehicle Report has found that county Carlow is the best county in Ireland for electric vehicles. It consistently came out towards the top of each of the rankings, including the number of EV charging stations and dealerships, as well as potential savings for EV drivers.

The government has also announced a range of initiatives and grants to make owning an EV cheaper and more accessible

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is offering a government grant of up to €5,000 off the price of an electric vehicle, providing it's from an approved list of EVs.

Eligible homeowners can also receive up to €600 towards purchasing and installing a home charging unit for their electric vehicle. Typically, charging from home costs less than public charging points.

Electric vehicles now qualify for the lowest tax band of motor tax, meaning your new rate yearly rate could be €120.