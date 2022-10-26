Search

26 Oct 2022

New bus route for South Kilkenny

Benny McDonagh Green Party representative and Minister Malcom Noonan TD welcome the travel service which will improve connectivity in South Kilkenny

TD Malcolm Noonan

Minister Malcolm Noonan has welcomed the new bus service which will serve Piltown and Fiddown

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

26 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Benny McDonagh, Piltown Local Electoral Area Green Party representative has welcomed the decision by the NTA to expand and extend bus services from Waterford City, previously terminating in Portlaw, Co. Waterford, to Carrick-on-Suir, which will now to serve the communities of Piltown and Fiddown en route.


The announcement comes on foot of the decision of Suirway bus company to exit the public transport sector. In response, the NTA determined that there was a Public Service Obligation (PSO) and stepped in to provide a replacement bus service. The new route, which will be operational from November 1, will run all the way from Carrick-on-Suir to Dunmore East six times daily, serving Waterford City Centre.

Benny added: “This new bus route will unlock huge connectivity across South Kilkenny and East Waterford. These buses will pass the IDA Business Park, the main SETU Campus and University Hospital Waterford – students, people working on the Industrial Estates, people attending hospital appointments from South Kilkenny will now have that direct public transport option from Fiddown or Piltown. It will also increase connectivity to Carrick-on-Suir for work, shopping, but also connecting into existing rail services on the Waterford-Limerick line will give citizens alternatives to driving. It is my understanding that the longer-term plan is to extend this route all the way to Kilkenny City, and I’ll be pushing Minister Ryan to make that happen as soon as possible.

Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan for Kilkenny City

County Council to hold consultation process for the public about the mobility needs of people and businesses in the City


“Additionally, the expansion of public transport networks in rural areas will give people options to reduce the use and ownership of cars. This will hopefully reduce the need for rural car ownership to maybe one per household, and where feasible with an expanded rural transport network, to none. In 2019 nearly three quarters of all journeys taken were by private car (as driver or passenger) whereas public transport accounted for just 4.8% of all journeys.”

Kilkenny Archaeological Society lecture celebrates local historian

John Bradley Memorial Conference Lecture: John Bradley: From Osraige To Kilkenny


Minister Malcolm Noonan TD said: “This expansion of the old service from Dunmore East to Portlaw on through South Kilkenny which will now terminating in Carrick-On-Suir will be a great boon to areas such as Fiddown and Piltown. It will provide a cheap and reliable way to access all locations along the route including Waterford City from Carrick-On-Suir to Dunmore East. Expansions to the local bus network such as this are evidence of the Government’s commitment to rural Ireland and to ensuring its future through better, more economical and more frequent public transport links.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media