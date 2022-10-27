Search

27 Oct 2022

Kilkenny designer encourages Kilkenny’s female entrepreneurs to apply for entrepreneurial programme

Ambitious female entrepreneurs from Kilkenny sought for 15th Going for Growth programme

Nicky Hoyne

Nicki Hoyne a Kilkenny fashion footwear and handbag designer was a participant on Starting Strong, which is part of Going for Growth

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

27 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

Going for Growth, the award-winning business development initiative is calling for ambitious female entrepreneurs from Kilkenny, to apply for the latest cycle of the programme.


Going for Growth is a six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations. There is no charge to those selected to participate.


This is the 15th year of Going for Growth and more than 850 female entrepreneurs have so far taken part in the programme. 


A total of 88% of participants on the 14th Going for Growth programme reported that their involvement brought about practical change within their business and 93% said they felt nearer to achieving their ambitions. All participants said they would recommend Going for Growth to others.


The figures, which were gathered in their end-of-cycle survey, show the resilience and determination of the entrepreneurs on the programme – and the value of the peer support they received while participating. 


The entrepreneurs’ combined turnover increased from €35million at the start of the cycle to €43m by the end, a 23% increase in just six months. Their total workforce increased by 41 people over the cycle, while 27 participants began exporting their products and services for the first time. 

Kilkenny crafters looking for new members

Knit Happens looking for Kilkenny Knitters and Crochet fans for weekly get togethers


Some of the past participants include Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee; Áine Kerr of Kinzen; Jennifer Corley of Equitrace; Louella Morton of TestReach; Tara Beattie of Mange Tout and Prepsheets.com; and Vanessa Creaven of Spotlight Oral Care. 


Past participants from Kilkenny include Aisling Carroll of Momentum Healthcare which specialises in providing people with complex physical disabilities the opportunity to enjoy an active and independent lifestyle.  


Commenting on her experience, Aisling says, “This programme has been a great addition to my company and to me personally.  It will take you out of your comfort zone, where you will meet like minded entrepreneurs that will challenge and support you.  Take a deep dive into your company, question your role, your methods, your systems and see what you can achieve and possible change for the better. It is a commitment of time and attitude that will pay dividends.”


Other past participants from Kilkenny include Kate Fleming and Nicki Hoyne. Kate was a participant on the 14th cycle with her business, LawEd, an educational hub that teaches young people how the law impacts their daily lives.

Kilkenny sisters' epic Everest climb for their brave 'Mam' who defied Multiple System Atrophy

Marie and Julie Anne Bowden to climb to Everest Base Camp in memory of their mother Kitty Bowden who died in September


Kate says: “This programme was the first time I actually gave myself time to work on the business and not in it! It was like a business degree in 6 months and touched on everything that was so relevant to a business like mine. The power of the round table was immense and the will to share, help and assist at all times. It showed me that you need to evolve and be agile in business but the most important part is that you need to be stubborn and passionate about your vision.”


Nicki, founder of Nicki Hoyne, a slow fashion footwear and handbag brand, was a participant on Starting Strong, which is part of Going for Growth but for earlier stage businesses.


Nicki says: “An incredible programme, I highly recommend. With the guidance of Chupi Sweetman, we came together to deep dive into monthly topics to interrogate and build strong foundations for our businesses. The group was open and honest, sharing and supporting each other through the process. It taught me to always be zooming out to work on my business and not just in my business. I now have strong foundations and the right plan to move forward.”


The programme is seeking applications from female entrepreneurs – across all sectors – who are strongly focussed on growth. Ideally, businesses should be well established. Applications will also be considered from highly innovative entrepreneurs at an earlier stage of their development if they have already generated some sales and are focused on growth in export markets. 


Up to 60 places will be available for the 15th cycle of Going for Growth, which will run from January to June 2023. The deadline for applications is Friday, November 18, 2022. There is no charge for those selected. Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to visit the website goingforgrowth.com.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media