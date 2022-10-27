Kilkenny designer encourages Kilkenny’s female entrepreneurs to apply for entrepreneurial programme

Going for Growth, the award-winning business development initiative is calling for ambitious female entrepreneurs from Kilkenny, to apply for the latest cycle of the programme.



Going for Growth is a six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations. There is no charge to those selected to participate.



This is the 15th year of Going for Growth and more than 850 female entrepreneurs have so far taken part in the programme.



A total of 88% of participants on the 14th Going for Growth programme reported that their involvement brought about practical change within their business and 93% said they felt nearer to achieving their ambitions. All participants said they would recommend Going for Growth to others.



The figures, which were gathered in their end-of-cycle survey, show the resilience and determination of the entrepreneurs on the programme – and the value of the peer support they received while participating.



The entrepreneurs’ combined turnover increased from €35million at the start of the cycle to €43m by the end, a 23% increase in just six months. Their total workforce increased by 41 people over the cycle, while 27 participants began exporting their products and services for the first time.



Some of the past participants include Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee; Áine Kerr of Kinzen; Jennifer Corley of Equitrace; Louella Morton of TestReach; Tara Beattie of Mange Tout and Prepsheets.com; and Vanessa Creaven of Spotlight Oral Care.



Past participants from Kilkenny include Aisling Carroll of Momentum Healthcare which specialises in providing people with complex physical disabilities the opportunity to enjoy an active and independent lifestyle.



Commenting on her experience, Aisling says, “This programme has been a great addition to my company and to me personally. It will take you out of your comfort zone, where you will meet like minded entrepreneurs that will challenge and support you. Take a deep dive into your company, question your role, your methods, your systems and see what you can achieve and possible change for the better. It is a commitment of time and attitude that will pay dividends.”



Other past participants from Kilkenny include Kate Fleming and Nicki Hoyne. Kate was a participant on the 14th cycle with her business, LawEd, an educational hub that teaches young people how the law impacts their daily lives.



Kate says: “This programme was the first time I actually gave myself time to work on the business and not in it! It was like a business degree in 6 months and touched on everything that was so relevant to a business like mine. The power of the round table was immense and the will to share, help and assist at all times. It showed me that you need to evolve and be agile in business but the most important part is that you need to be stubborn and passionate about your vision.”



Nicki, founder of Nicki Hoyne, a slow fashion footwear and handbag brand, was a participant on Starting Strong, which is part of Going for Growth but for earlier stage businesses.



Nicki says: “An incredible programme, I highly recommend. With the guidance of Chupi Sweetman, we came together to deep dive into monthly topics to interrogate and build strong foundations for our businesses. The group was open and honest, sharing and supporting each other through the process. It taught me to always be zooming out to work on my business and not just in my business. I now have strong foundations and the right plan to move forward.”



The programme is seeking applications from female entrepreneurs – across all sectors – who are strongly focussed on growth. Ideally, businesses should be well established. Applications will also be considered from highly innovative entrepreneurs at an earlier stage of their development if they have already generated some sales and are focused on growth in export markets.



Up to 60 places will be available for the 15th cycle of Going for Growth, which will run from January to June 2023. The deadline for applications is Friday, November 18, 2022. There is no charge for those selected. Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to visit the website goingforgrowth.com.