26 Oct 2022

Kilkenny crafters looking for new members

Knit Happens looking for Kilkenny Knitters and Crochet fans for weekly get togethers

Knit Happens

Knit Happens looking for new craft fans for weekly meet ups

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

26 Oct 2022 9:30 PM

Local Kilkenny craft collective Knit Happens have put out a call for those with a yen to knit and crochet in a social setting.

They are now hosting weekly get togethers at Bollard's Bar on Kieran Street from 6-8.30pm on Wednesday evenings, where adults can get together to knit and crochet in an inviting and friendly atmosphere. 

All are welcome, even beginners who might benefit from the expertise of group members who have years of stitching experience. 

With all the talk of rising energy prices, being able to knit warm winter layers sounds eminently sensible and very appealing. Also, knitting is proven to be relaxing and good for mental health. You might even indulge in a small tipple while you knit. 

The popularity of handknitting has soared in recent years with many celebrities endorsing the hobby, such as Meryl Streep, Kristen Stewart, Uma Thurman, Demi Lovato and even Russell Crowe, who allegedly used it for anger management purposes. 

More information at: https://www.facebook.com/KnitHappensKilkenny

