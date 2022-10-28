Search

28 Oct 2022

Man ‘takes cannabis to relax, amphetamines to party’ Kilkenny Court told

Kilkenny court

Kilkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

28 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A man who admitted he takes ‘cannabis to relax and amphetamines to party’ has been handed down a suspended prison sentence at Kilkenny District Court.


Ranno Serma, 5 St John’s Road, Lakeside, Kilkenny, pleaded guilty to two counts of being in illegal possession of drugs at his home address on July 30, 2020, cannabis and amphetamine.
A Probation Report had been prepared for the court, and solicitor Ed Hughes said his client had ‘come some way to distance himself from his past.’ Although, he said, his client does use drugs.
Judge Geraldine Carthy observed the Probation Report said Mr Serma uses ‘cannabis to relax and amphetamines to party.’

Mr Hughes said his client works six days a week, even taking time off work to attend court is difficult. He hasn’t time to do a Drugs Awareness Course.
Mr Serma comes from a ‘broken country,’ the solicitor said, and was involved in gangland crime there, but he has calmed his lifestyle since coming to Ireland.

Judge Carthy said the Probation Report made ‘stark reading.’ What concerned the court, she said, was Mr Serma’s attitude to drugs and the effect of that on society in general, as well as what might happen when he has drugs in his system.


For being in possession of cannabis Mr Serma was convicted and fined €500. For being in possession of amphetamines he was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months. The judge said Mr Serma is to be under the supervision of the Probation Service, accepting any appointments offered, and he must complete a Drugs Awareness Course.

