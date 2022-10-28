Search

28 Oct 2022

A creative celebration of one parent families in Kilkenny

'Those who take care of us' exhibition at the Butler Gallery is full of beautiful autumnal artwork

Those who take Care of Us show

A selection of the artwork created by one parent families in the 'those who take care of us' exhibition Photography by Claire Dunne

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

28 Oct 2022 12:00 PM

According to Robin Wall Kimmerer (Mother/Professor of Environmental and Forest Biology) in some Native languages the term for plants translates to 'those who take care of us.'


With this in mind, members of Kilkenny One Parent Community (KOPC) were invited to collect fallen leaves from plants and trees and use them to create a range of colourfully embossed monoprints as part of a printmaking workshop facilitated by Michelle McMahon in the Butler Gallery.

A selection of the parents' print-work will be on display at the Window Gallery at John's Green House until the 17th of November to usher in the autumn.


KOPC printmakers include: Claire Dunne, Fiona Dempsey, Veronica Mora, Nicola Murray, Fiona O'Neill, Hina Saeed and Bill Walsh.
For more information on the Kilkenny One Parent Community: www.kilkennyoneparentcommunity.ie or call Karin on 0872206730.


Workshop facilitated by Michelle McMahon
Exhibition curated by Claire Dunne and Michelle McMahon
Kindly Funded by Creative Ireland.
