Sought after trad act to perform in Kilkenny

Traditional musicians Tara Breen and Pádraig Rynne are set to take Kilkenny by storm when they perform at the Watergate Theatre next week.

Nasc is the new album from Co. Clare musicians Tara Breen and Pádraig Rynne. The duo have been performing regularly since 2009 and had always planned on releasing a duet album. 2020 offered the perfect opportunity to enter the studio spending four days recording their new album Nasc.

What followed was a nine-track album of mostly Irish traditional music with a sprinkle of Scottish, Asturian and Breton melodies as well as newly composed pieces.

Nasc received the American Celtic Listener Supported Radio Music Award 2022 for Irish Traditional Album of the Year.

The success of the album has led to the trio performing as an outfit together both nationally and internationally and have become one of the most sought after acts in traditional Irish music.

Embark on an odyssey of wonder, joyfulness and upbeat music as three incredibly talented and creative folk musicians shape melodies from past and present into something dynamic and irresistible.

A trio comprising of musicians at the fore of our tradition, expect a performance from the gentle to the rhythmical and all the in-betweens.

Tara Breen has numerous All Ireland titles on the fiddle and tours regularly with The Chieftains, Stockton’s wing and as a solo performer. Pádraig Rynne is considered a leading figure in Irish music and is founding member of well-known bands such as NOTIFY and Guidewires.

Both Tara and Pádraig have worked regularly in different outfits over the past decade while Jim and Pádraig have been long-time friends first meeting on the Galway scene when Jim began working with Sharon Shannon.

Described as ‘one of the freshest sounds in Irish music’ by Roots, multi award winner Pádraig Rynne is a virtuoso musician, prolific composer and is regarded as one of the finest concertina player in Irish music today. With an MA in Music Technology and with a passion for experimenting in diverse genres

Pádraig is recognized for his refreshing explorations into the Irish tradition and for his ground-breaking band NOTIFY, described by the New York Echo as ‘cinematic in scope’.

A worthy description as ‘a musical wizard’ by Music Network, Tara Breen is the fiddler with the legendary band, The Chieftains. She is an all-round extraordinary musician who has 11 solo All-Ireland titles. Tara is also the winner of both the coveted Fiddler of Dooney and Michael Coleman Fiddle competitions and was invited to perform at Dublin Castle for the Queen of England during her State visit to Ireland. Tara has numerous recording credits to her name and regularly guests with artists such as Carlos Nunez, Stockton’s wing and the Trí Tones.

Jim Murray has been touring the world full time as a professional musician since the age of eighteen. Jim is considered Sharon Shannon’s ‘right hand man’ having recorded and toured with her over five continents. He also released two critically acclaimed albums with long term partner Seamus Begley in 2001 and 2008 which collectively scooped many prestigious awards such as The Irish Times and Hot Press Traditional Irish Music Album of the Year. Since Jim’s arrival on the world stage, he has gained the respect of both national and international musicians and has performed and recorded with artists such as Sinead O’Connor, Steve Earl, Shane McGowan, Altan and Mary Black to mention but a few.

Pádraig Rynne and Tara Breen with Jim Murray will perform at the Watergate Theatre on November 10.

