Taking the plunge - the best wild swimming spots in Kilkenny

Kilkenny features in a newly-published book which reveals some of the country’s top wild swimming spots.

From the authors of The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland and England and Wales comes the brilliant, expert guide on wild swimming adventures in Ireland.

Filled to the brim with passion and advice from seasoned swimmers, The Art of Wild Swimming: Ireland features over 100 amazing locations across the country.

The Weir Pool in Thomastown, the River Barrow in Graignamanagh and the Bleach Weir swimming area in Kilkenny City.

The River Barrow in Graignamanagh is described as an ‘idyllic spot’ on Ireland’s largest river and the authors also recommend the eight kilometre walk along the towpath to St Mullins before taking a splash!

The Weir Pool, which was created by the Thomastown Community River Trust is a particularly safe and lovely stretch for river swimming. Those who want to experience more of the river’s flow, however can find spots in the main river, all of which are lifeguarded during the summer months, including at BishopsMeadows in Kilkenny City and at Inistioge.

The swimming area at the Bleach Weir is also mentioned in the book and there is parking as well as an area to leave your gear while you dip. The area has beautiful views and wildlife and is described as ‘a peaceful idyll, the perfect place to take a few minutes and reflect’.

Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan have shared the voices of the communities across Ireland and Northern Ireland who offer their expertise on the experience and how to safely enjoy it, with the mentioned places picked as favorites by local swimmers.

Showcasing stunning locations such as Portally Cove, Bishop’s Pool in Mullaghmore, Sandycove Island and Tourmakeady Waterfall in Co. Mayo, this book will allow you to fully experience the best rivers, loughs, waterfalls and beaches that Ireland has to offer. A map of all listed spots is also included, accessible through a provided QR code, to better plan your adventures.

Whether a beginner or regular wild swimmer, The Art of Wild Swimming: Ireland has everything to provide you with the best experience. From managing different bodies of water, tips on what to wear and to be environmentally conscious. This joyous book is an essential part of your kitbag, a gift for swimmers from the community itself.

Anna Deacon has worked as a photographer for over a decade, following a career in the music industry. Her photographic and written work has been published in many magazines and newspapers including The Guardian, The Scotsman & Glamour. Her travel book Wild Guide Balearic Islands came out in 2022. She hosts the popular Instagram account @wildswimmingstories.

Vicky Allan is an award-winning journalist and author. A staff writer for the Glasgow Herald, specialising in stories about wellbeing and the environment. As well as her book collaborations with Anna, she is also author of a taboo-busting collection of frank real-life menopause stories, Still Hot! (co-authored with broadcaster Kaye Adams) and a novel, Stray.