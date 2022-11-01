Expect delays on busy Kilkenny road this week

This week, Shareridge Ltd., on behalf of Irish Water, are carrying out a watermain upgrade on Granges Road in Kilkenny city.
The works are part of Irish Water's 'Leakage Reduction Programme'.
Temporary traffic lights will be in operation from Tuesday November 1 until Friday November 4, 2022 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.
Delays can be expected.
Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
