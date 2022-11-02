Search

02 Nov 2022

Woman has a frightening escape from flash floods in Kilkenny

A good Samaritan rescued a young woman stranded in her car last week

Kilkenny Flooding

Many locations in Kilkenny have experienced flooding in the past week - pictured flooding in Bennettsbridge

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

02 Nov 2022 4:30 PM

A near fatal tragedy was narrowly averted thanks to the assistance of a passing motorist on the Johnstown Road, Freshford last week when flash floods stranded a motorist in her car. 

The dramatic scene unfolded as a woman in her early 20s was caught in a lightning flood due to the heavy rain overnight. 

The woman was travelling to her workplace in Freshford at 6am when her car was caught in an all engulfing flash flood.

In an instant the car was rendered motionless with the water at waist level inside the car rising rapidly. 

YELLOW ALERT: Kilkenny braces for stormy conditions and further potential flooding

The occupant tried in vain to open the door  but such was the pressure of the water outside that she found this impossible.

Luckily for the woman, a good Samaritan managed to push the car to safety. 

“This was undoubtedly a shocking and traumatic experience for that young woman and thankfully a more serious consequence has been averted on this occasion”, said Councillor Michael McCarthy.

Flooding in south Kilkenny this morning

Heavy rainfall overnight has caused the River Nore to flood in Bennettsbridge

In recent days there has been serious flooding in Bennettsbridge, Inistioge, Thomastown, Freshford and Callan. There has been no loss of life, but there has been flood damage to many residential properties and businesses.

Four years ago,  a commitment for six flood relief projects was made for Kilkenny including at Graignamanagh Thomastown and Ballyhale. Work on any of these schemes has yet to commence. 

Local News

