Free Family Fun Day coming up at Kilkenny Science Festival

South East Technological University (SETU) has unveiled a programme of interactive, educational and fun events for people of all ages from pre-school to age 105. Events are set to take place from November 13 - 19 as part of National Science Week.

The SETU Science Week events are coordinated by Calmast, the STEM Engagement centre at South East Technological University funded by Science Foundation Ireland with support from STEM companies all across the Southeast.

More than 100 free events will take place in Kilkenny including activities for schools, afternoon shows for families and evening events for the general public with over 10,000 expected to participate across the region.

In Kilkenny, the Kilkenny Science Festival Family Fun Day events will be on offer from (12 -5) on Sunday, November 12 at Kilkenny Castle, Langton's and at the Castlecomer Discovery Park.

At Kilkenny Castle festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their ear defenders as Caroline Ainslie will host a balloon science show where young festivalgoers will discover why some balloons pop louder than others.

At Langton's, Super Science will be on offer with Mark Langtry AKA, Mark the Science Guy and TV presenter from RTE’s hit show Let’s Find Out.

At Castlecomer Discovery Park a day filled with family fun events is on offer starting with a family-friendly talk on prehistoric life beginning in Kilkenny. Castlecomer was the site of spectacular fossil finds in the 19th century and young festivalgoers will get an up-close chance to discover more. There will be talk of coal forests, giant dragonflies, millipedes and even dinosaurs.

Event partners for the Kilkenny Science Festival in Kilkenny include Kilkenny Council Library services, EPA, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership and Castlecomer Discovery Park, with local STEM companies.

The core theme for Science Week 2022 is 'Infinite Possibilities'. From the infinite variety of our amazing planet and the adaptability of nature to our ability to face the unexpected, the possibilities are endless. We have many choices to make and more challenges to face, and we are all part of the conversation about the role that science can play. For Science Week 2022, exploring the infinite possibilities of science is a challenging adventure for all.

Full details of the Kilkenny Science Festival and booking can be found at www.stemkilkenny.ie