05 Nov 2022

Learn to shoot images with a smartphone at exciting new Kilkenny course

Smartphone Photography Course by Claire Dunne Photography at the Butler Gallery

Clare Dunne smartphone photography

Smartphone Photography Course by Claire Dunne Photography at the Butler Gallery in November Photo: Butler Gallery

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

05 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

The Butler Gallery Kilkenny has invited interested parties to join them for a four week Smartphone Photography Course by Claire Dunne Photography in their Learning Centre.


Photography is a powerful medium of expression and communication. This workshop hosted by the Butler Gallery, will allow participants to share their experiences of motherhood through visual journaling via smartphone photography.


During this 4 week course, Claire will encourage individuals to capture what they see in daily life, their reflection, their child or  their surroundings.

With guided knowledge and composition, participants will be able to create photographs that document their experiences and unique perspectives. Claire will share professional skills such as getting the best angles and lighting without a studio and seeing how different lighting can change a portrait. Once  a portfolio of images has been created, Claire will instruct her students how to enhance their selected images using smart phone apps.


About Claire Dunne:

Claire Dunne is a photographer and member of the Irish Professional Photographer Association. She has been working professionally for 17 years specialising in weddings, portraits and events. Claire has also worked on numerous commercial projects for magazines and websites. Claire’s real passion is photographing people. From an early age she has been looking at the world through a lens and used photography as a powerful medium to communicate with people. For Claire photography captures that one moment in time, to treasure forever.


Cost is €5 per class: this programme is subsidised by the gallery, to keep costs low for participants.


Photography is a powerful medium of expression and communication. This workshop will allow participants to share their experiences of motherhood through visual journaling with photography.

Starts November 9, 2022

Wednesdays 9, 16, 23 and 30 November from 10:30am-12:30pm

€5 per class


See more at www.butlergallery.ie/whats-on/what-we-see-a-smartphone-photography-course

