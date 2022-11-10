Search

10 Nov 2022

Keep Kilkenny Beautiful host its first Energy Expo

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

10 Nov 2022 12:30 PM

Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB) is running the first of what they hope will be regular events, to help people learn about how to reduce energy bills and improve the comfort of their homes.

Earlier this year as part of their work on entering the Sustainable Doing More with Less category in the National Tidy Towns Competition, they decided to set up the first Sustainable Energy Community in Kilkenny City.

A Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) is one where people work together to develop and implement a sustainable energy plan for their own community.

The aim is to save money and create local jobs via energy efficiency and the use of local suitable renewable energy sources.  

With support from the South East Energy Agency and mentor Therese Curran, the group was inspired to then launch the first Energy Expo in Kilkenny. 


A number of the KKB volunteers who had made changes themselves, had noticed how there was a lack of accurate information about retrofitting, EV’s and other measures that can really make a difference to escalating energy bills.

So, with the support of the Keep Kilkenny Beautiful team, they decided to hold their own Energy Expo.


The aim of this event will be to help people discover practical initiatives to save on energy by availing of grants for insulation measures or solar panels. St Canice's Credit Union will be on hand to explain how they can help customers to bridge any shortfall on the costs involved.

Advice on how to apply for grants and funding will be available at the exhibition and service providers will explain what is involved regarding work and the timelines involved for different energy saving projects. 


There will be people to chat to, who have first-hand experience taking some of these new steps,  while experts from SEAI will give a talk and provide information on how to set up your own SEC in order to avail of a free Community Energy Plan for your community.

Interested people are being encouraged to come along for a chat and explore free information and feedback from fellow citizens about how to minimise bills this winter. 

The Kilkenny Energy Expo will take place on November 27, in St Canice's Community Centre, Butt's Green Kilkenny.

More information on SECs is available from  www.seai.ie/SEC

