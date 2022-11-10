Road safety and speeding in Kilkenny a ‘major problem’

A recent council meeting of the Municipal District of Castlecomer heard that speeding in Kilkenny villages, is now a ‘major problem’.

The village of Galmoy prompted the observation as councillors discussed the position of speed ramps in the village in an effort to stop vehicles travelling ‘way too fast’ through its roads.

Cllr Denis Hynes (Sinn Féin) agreed that speeding was ‘a major problem’ through villages and towns in North Kilkenny.

He went on to say that you ‘take your life in your hands’ crossing the road near the Glasraì and Goodies shop in Gowran because cars simply don’t stop at the crossing.

He observed that the majority of vehicles keep on going regardless of pedestrians.



Chair of the meeting Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh (Fine Gael), when discussing the Freshford Mobility Management Plan (which will now enter a public consultation process) commented that the Johnstown road out of Freshford was ‘just dangerous’ and that people should be able to walk safely if they want to.

There is currently a proposal to provide footpaths and lighting on the road.



She went on to observe that the area near the graveyard was of particular concern as it was ‘a lethal area especially on the day of a big funeral’.

As the progression of the Castelcomer and Freshford Mobility Mangement Plans to a public consultation phase was discussed and approved, there was input from the councillors that the public's contribution to the process should be listened to and then acted upon.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick (Fianna Fáil) also said that the process must be facilitated, must be advertised in advance, and that all feedback should be listened to carefully and the benefits of the plans adequately explained to the public.

He noted that 'change brings questions' and that the process shouldn't just be for the sake of consultations and should be at a time convenient for the public.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh who agreed, said that it should be 'as easy as possible for people to make their submissions'.