13 Nov 2022

Editorial: Rural crime issue has not gone away for Kilkenny

KILKENNY

File picture: Trespassing fears for local farmers

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

13 Nov 2022 5:59 PM

Email:

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

Our front page story this week details that local farmers are being urged to work together to combat the threat of dangerous trespassers and rural crime.

There’sno doubt that our rural community have always been strong when it comes to this, but they need help. No one likes to hear stories of farmers having to go out and confront people, putting themselves potentially in danger. A tragedy seems inevitable as long as it continues.

Gardaí must be adequately resourced to go after these criminals with effective means.

We also know that in the past, city-based crime gangs aiming to carry out burglaries have successfully used the motorway network to travel at significant speeds to Kilkenny, and sweep through a rural area. Then, they are back on the road and out of the county before gardaí can respond.

Thefts of diesel, generators, and expensive tools cause massive anguish to people. Whatever the damage and actual financial cost of this, the sense of the invasion of privacy can leave lasting traumatic effects to people long after the items are gone.
It can take a long time to feel safe again in any home that has been targeted.

ROADS WOES
It’s distressing to learn from the November meeting of Piltown Municipal District that a proper safety overhaul of the N25 may be 10 - 15 years away. Councillors recently met TII representatives and were given the update, with delays due to funding constraints.

Figures show that this road, which runs through Kilkenny is the most dangerous road in Ireland, claiming over twenty lives since 2017.

The nearby N24 has witnessed twelve fatal crashes during the same period. The N24 overhaul is still only at the new route option selection phase. Our local representatives must also work together to keep the pressure on and secure the funding and will to deliver these vital projects.

