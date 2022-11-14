Search

14 Nov 2022

Kilkenny carers express 'Hope' through art and creativity at Kilkenny exhibition

Carers for children with autism recently took part in a 6 week printing course in St Canice's Community Hall

Kilkenny ASD

Kilkenny carers who celebrated 'Hope' at their exhibition with ASD Families Organisers, Paul Boksklag artist and facilitator and Siobhan O'Brien KCETB Community Education Organiser

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

14 Nov 2022 12:00 PM

The Kilkenny Autism Spectrum Disorder Family Network (a group of parents and family members who are carers for children with autism) recently took part in a 6 week printing course in St Canice's Community Hall which was facilitated by the print artist and tutor Paul Bokslag.

Parents chose the theme 'Hope' for their project to reflect and interpret their individual hopes for the future as parents and carers and produced some very personal art work which was exhibited Friday November 11, in St Canice's Community Hall.

Their work will be exhibited again on March 8, 2023 on International Women's Day. The project was funded by Arts and Culture grant from Kilkenny Carlow ETB.

The Kilkenny ASD Family Network holds a monthly coffee morning. To contact them please like the FB Kilkenny ASD Families Network or email to asdkilkenny1@gmail.com

