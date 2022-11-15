Search

15 Nov 2022

Patchy broadband? Kilkenny communities can set up their own broadband network

Hands-on workshop this weekend

KILKENNY

Installing B4OC broadband in the PIltown-Fiddown area. Project Manager, Jim O’Brien supported by Declan Rice, CEO, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership and B4OC board members. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

15 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Community groups and individuals interested in potentially setting up their own broadband network are being encouraged to attend a hands-on workshop this Saturday, November 19, in Piltown Community Centre. It runs from 10am to 3pm and while attendance is free, pre-booking is required on www.cklp.ie


The workshop comes as the final, localised Blue Towns information session building up to the Piltown event runs in Gowran Parish Hall tonight, Tuesday November 15, starting at 7.30pm.

Members of the European award-winning Broadband for Our Community (B40C) board and technology experts will be on hand for the free event on Saturday to tell how they set up their own community owned and run network after the Piltown-Fiddown area was by-passed by the National Broadband Plan.

The event will include a tour of the area, demonstrations on cable splicing and other skills required. It’s all designed to help local community and voluntary groups to “take charge of their digital future” as Smart Villages, in line with the EU’s evolving policies on rural areas, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership CEO, Declan Rice, explained.

 

“Fast and reliable broadband is crucial for people living in rural as well as urban areas. It’s crucial to allow people to work remotely,  set up rural enterprises and the provision of high-speed and affordable networks make our towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and raise a family. 

Piltown and Fiddown have established their own fibre to the premises’ (FTTP) broadband network.” 

Among the so-called ‘Blue Towns’ deemed under the National Broadband Plan to have sufficient broadband connectivity are Urlingford, Johnstown, Freshford, Ballyragget, Clogh, Moneenroe, Tullaroan, Kilmanagh, Bennettsbridge, Gowran, Paulstown, Goresbridge, Inistioge, Tullogher, Knocktopher, Mullinavat, Slieverue, Kilmacow, Mooncoin, Dunnamaggin and Graiguenamanagh. Residents and businesses in these areas know first hand how unreliable their broadband is and the workshop is designed to help them help themselves. For more, log on to https://betterbroadbandforpiltown.com/  and www.cklp.ie/

