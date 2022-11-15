Search

15 Nov 2022

'Hidden Treasures' coming to Kilkenny

'Hidden Treasures' exhibition gathers prototypes and sketches of interior design products by emerging design talents from Finland

Hidden Treasures exhibition

Netta Kandelin - Pond table-lamp Photographer Anne Kinnunen

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

15 Nov 2022 3:30 PM

Design and Craft Council Ireland has  announced that as part of Design Week, and in recognition of the heritage of design in Kilkenny and its Scandinavian links with Kilkenny Design Workshops, Young Finnish Design is bringing a new exhibition, Hidden Treasures to the National Design and Craft Gallery, Kilkenny.

Hidden Treasures exhibition gathers prototypes and sketches of interior design products by emerging design talents from Finland.

During the 60th anniversary of Finland's and Ireland's diplomatic companionship this exhibition highlights how culture has always been an important part of cooperation between Finland and Ireland. The history of the original Kilkenny Design Workshop and its interactions with Scandinavian designers is a great example of this bond. 

The aim of the exhibition is to showcase works by emerging design talents from Finland which are not yet in production. Each piece is unique and most of them are handmade by the designers themselves. Hidden treasures exhibits prototypes and sketches of furniture, lighting, smaller interior design products and textiles by 29 young designers from design schools around Finland.

Hidden treasures is curated by Elisa Luoto and Heidi Maria Huovinen, two young designers from Finland and co-founders of Young Finnish Design. The exhibition offers a chance for emerging designers to showcase pieces which represent new Finnish design.

List of designers exhibiting includes :

Aleksi Remsu / Kristoffer Heikkinen / Tomi Laukkanen / Anna Korte / Netta Kandelin / Eveliina Netti / Kaarina Tuppurainen / Waltter Mahlberg / Siri Huovila / Maiju Räty / Laura Väre / Anton Mikkonen / Josh Krute / Joona Karvonen / Zsuzsanna Horvath / Sofia af Hällström / Tiia Taiminen / Mirva Malmgren / Jenni Pehkonen / Niina Aalto / Jenna Nelson / Nooa Nestor / Ronja Chydenius / Ruut Joensuu / Melissa Sammalvaara / Tomi Salo / Krishnaswamy Anusuya / Bianca Byggm

The exhibition runs from November 17, 2022  – January 28, 2023 at National Design and Craft Gallery, Kilkenny.
 
 

Local News

