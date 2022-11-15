'Shop Local' call from Visit Kilkenny for Black Friday

Local tourism group Visit Kilkenny have put out a call to all Kilkenny people to ‘Shop Local this Black Friday’.



Their campaign highlights all the different categories of people that Christmas shoppers might be buying for, and where they can find the perfect matching gift in Kilkenny County or City.



The list highlights local gifting options for foodies, jewellery lovers, craft lovers, gig goers, fashionistas, families, sports fanatics and avid travellers. It seems that no matter what their heart desires, you can find the matching gift solution from Kilkenny’s varied and cosmopolitan retailers, cultural institutions, hotels, restaurants, vintners and adventure/activity providers.



Visit Kilkenny says: “Black Friday is a busy time for shoppers on the hunt for the best deals and the perfect Christmas gifts for loved ones. This Black Friday, we’re encouraging you to shop local and support Irish businesses with your custom.



“Kilkenny is a treasure trove for gorgeous giftware and unique handmade crafts. Discover the variety of traditional craftsmanship, pottery, jewellery, textiles, glassware, art and more available to purchase in-store or online from the comfort of your own home. With so many talented local craftspeople, food producers, activity providers and more in Kilkenny, you are bound to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your shopping list this Black Friday.”



See more at https://visitkilkenny.ie/black-friday-shopping-in-kilkenny/?fbclid=IwAR10aEH0xWLrPtM2W_wmp3rX6x58qef_gevc33xBmheBqCaLIvqlO40nZsM