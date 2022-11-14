Search

14 Nov 2022

Tips for a more sustainable Christmas

As Black Friday launches the Christmas shopping season consider a greener Christmas

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

14 Nov 2022 4:00 PM

As the onslaught of Christmas is already underway here are a few tips for a more sustainable festive season:


Quality not quantity- many of us receive gifts that we don’t need. Try to buy less, buy better and think before you buy. Better quality items last longer.


Give an experience rather than an object. Experiential gifts are original and can encompass ideas like an outing to an area of natural beauty, a voucher for a local restaurant or even a voucher that you make yourself for a personal service like baby-sitting, house-cleaning or a home-cooked meal. 


Try to select eco-friendly gifts - look at what gifts are made from and avoid plastics, synthetics or a high-carbon legacy. Instead choose natural fibres for clothes, wood for toys and organic food and beauty products. Also explore vintage gifts and refurbished tech.

Don’t use loads of gift wrapping - shop local to avoid shipping and excess packaging. Avoid plastic wrapping. Use your own carrier bag when gift shopping. Look for FSC certified wrapping paper and cards. Alternatively use brown paper for wrapping or make your own cards. 


Give a charity donation to a cause that is close to the recipient’s heart -  a wildlife charity, the environment, a local pet rescue or a heritage site. 


Focus on food waste - don’t be manipulated into over-shopping. Food waste causes deforestation so plan your menu in advance. Avoid clingfilm and tinfoil: use Tupperware, plastic containers or wax covers instead. 

Focus on organic and veggie options - a lot of turkey is thrown out at Christmas. Instead explore other menu options such as smaller organic birds, vegetarian dishes or even fish. Intensive poultry farming uses a lot of energy and animal welfare can be compromised. Buy local Irish food as much as possible. 

