Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant expanded to remote rural areas of Kilkenny 

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD and the Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke TD, have today launched the expanded Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

The expanded grant now includes eligible vacant properties in more remote rural areas of Kilkenny (in addition to those in towns and villages, which have been eligible since July). The scheme’s expansion will help bring vacant and derelict properties back into residential use and ensure the existing housing stock is used to the fullest extent possible. It will also help limit emissions from residential construction and add vibrancy to Kilkenny’s rural areas.

Under the Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant €30,000 is available to homebuyers to refurbish a home which they will live in. Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000. The grants can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

The grant, provided through the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund, is a key action under Housing for All, the Government’s housing plan, and supports the aims of the Our Rural Future policy. Over 420 applications have been made since the grant was initially launched on July 14, 2022.

Announcing the scheme’s expansion, Minister Noonan said: “The expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant provides a fantastic opportunity for even more people - from every part of Kilkenny - to refurbish vacant properties with the aim of converting them into their homes, enabling them to live in cities, towns, villages and rural areas.

“This scheme provides real practical help. It helps address vacancy through sustainable reuse of buildings, it helps revitalise our communities and, most importantly, it helps more people to own their own home.”

Minister Noonan added: “The scheme has proven to be extremely popular since it was fist established in July with over 420 applications received by Local Authorities across the country. My Department are ensuring our Local Authority teams are equipped and we now have 29 full time vacant homes officers across the country who are focused on bringing vacant stock back into productive use.”

The updated application form, eligibility criteria and associated FAQs are available at https://www.gov.ie/en/service/f8f1b-vacant-property-refurbishment-grant/.

They provide additional information to people who would like to apply for the grant. Further information will be available from the Vacant Homes Officer in Kilkenny County Council.