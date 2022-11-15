Search

15 Nov 2022

A choral Christmas event in Kilkenny

Event promises to be a memorable and entertaining night and a perfect way to start the Christmas season

St Canice's Choral event

A Choral Christmas will take place at St Canice's Cathedral with The High Hopes Choir and  The Lady Desart Choir on Friday December 16, at 7pm Photo: St Canice's Cathedral

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

15 Nov 2022 8:00 PM

St Canice's Cathedral have announced a special Christmas event for the festive season, A Choral Christmas with The High Hopes Choir and  The Lady Desart Choir on Friday December 16, at 7pm. 

The High Hopes Choir was formed in 2014 by renowned conductor David Brophy, as part of a project in conjunction with RTE to make a documentary series highlighting the issue of homelessness.

They are now known as the Waterford High Hopes Choir and membership is not exclusively for homeless people, although they still have some of the original members, who now thankfully have accommodation.

Membership has broadened out to include people with variety of issues including addiction, abuse, mental health issues, serious illness and homelessness.

They also have members who just want to sing and help out in any way that they can. In October of 2022 they went forward with the National Lottery Good Causes Award and won the Arts and Culture section, a fantastic achievement for the choir.

The Lady Desart Choir was formed in 2017 and is a SATB contemporary community choir with 80 members ranging in age from 20 to 82 years. The local Kilkenny choir loves to sing and share their passion for music with others through regular public performances.

The event promises to be a memorable and entertaining night and a perfect way to start the Christmas season. 

Tickets available from www.eventbrite.com/e/a-choral-christmas-at-st-canices-cathedral-tickets-464932895807

