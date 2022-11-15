Yulefest named as one of the top Irish Christmas markets

Kilkenny market named in Irish Independent's list of the best Irish Christmas markets for food, shopping and fun this festive season
Kilkenny's Yulefest market has been named in the Irish Independent's list of 'the best Irish Christmas markets for food, shopping and fun this festive season'.
The feature says: "Taking place every weekend and across Christmas week, the Kilkenny Christmas market forms a focal point of Yulefest: the ultimate festive celebration in the historic town.
Wintry wooden huts will open shop at The Parade starting November 26, selling local crafts, tasty food and delicious treats. Plus, there’s family entertainment, live music and enough hot chocolate to keep everyone cosy."
Yulefest themselves say: "The Yulefest programme of events has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a festive staycation or family fun-activities, Yulefest in Kilkenny has something for you. With great shopping and food as standard come celebrate the magic of Christmas and the wonders of winter in Kilkenny’s beautiful Medieval city and county."
The market will be open from 10am to 6pm. To see what else Yuletide has in store, see yulefestkilkenny.ie
