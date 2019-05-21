200 new jobs announced by Kilkenny based financial services firm

Financial services firm Carne Group is to create jobs in Kilkenny with the expansion of its local offices.



50 people currently work at the company and 200 additional jobs are to be added to this in Kilkenny and a new office in Wexford, where 50 people will be hired immediately.



Commenting on the jobs boost at the Carne Group and the establishment of the agri-tech PACE project in Kilkenny, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, said: “This has been a great week on the jobs front for Kilkenny. The growth of Carne in Wexford augurs well for the Kilkenny hub as well. The Carne investment, coupled with the setting up of the TSSG’s PACE project in Kilkenny, shows a renewed confidence in Kilkenny and the south east region. Both are significant expansions and will provide highly skilled, well-paid jobs in the region.”