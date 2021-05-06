Hiring: Leading South-East contractor has a number of roles available

Including: Procurement officer, construction site manager/foreman, skilled craftspeople, general operatives

constructionjobs2021SE@gmail.com

KILKENNY

Due to continued expansion, a leading main contractor, with several live projects in both the public and private sectors including health, commercial and residential in the South-East currently has the following opportunities:

Procurement officer- construction
Construction site manager/foreman
Skilled craftspeople
General operatives - construction
Civil Engineer
Grounds Work Foreman 

Please apply in confidence by sending applications detailing relevant qualifications and experience to constructionjobs2021SE@gmail.com. Contact number 083-0142512.