Hiring: Leading South-East contractor has a number of roles available
Including: Procurement officer, construction site manager/foreman, skilled craftspeople, general operatives
constructionjobs2021SE@gmail.com
Due to continued expansion, a leading main contractor, with several live projects in both the public and private sectors including health, commercial and residential in the South-East currently has the following opportunities:
Procurement officer- construction
Construction site manager/foreman
Skilled craftspeople
General operatives - construction
Civil Engineer
Grounds Work Foreman
Please apply in confidence by sending applications detailing relevant qualifications and experience to constructionjobs2021SE@gmail.com. Contact number 083-0142512.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on