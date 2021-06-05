Resilience Social Care are hiring Kilkenny support workers

Resilience Social Care
Resilience Social Care are looking to hire support workers for their Kilkenny services.
Below are the positions:
• Full-time permanent Support Workers for Residential Services.
• Part-time Support Workers for Outreach Services.
*Working Saturdays 10am-2pm with two additional days a week during July/August.
Call Carol on 065-722875 or send your CV to 'careers@resilience.ie'
