TRP Kilkenny are recruiting a Trainee Parts Specialist

Trainee Parts Specialist:

DAF Distributors Ireland Ltd. Ltd (“DDI”), is the distributor and primary retailer for spare

parts for DAF Trucks, TRP Parts and VDL Bus and Coach in Ireland.

Through store locations at Baldonnell, Rathcoole, Blanchardstown, Limerick, Kilkenny & Letterkenny they offer a complete range of commercial vehicles spare parts through DAF, TRP and VDL brands.

DDI is part of the OHM Group of companies one of Ireland's leading automotive distributors and retailers engaged in the distribution and sale of major brands.

Due to continued growth, they now seek to add team members at their Kilkenny Depot.

The Role:

 Supporting our team as they sell and deliver spare parts to a regional base of

customers and customer workshops

 Learning systems and processes from your colleagues and manufacturer

partners in order to derive maximum benefit from DAF, TRP and VDL systems

 Engaging with our Training Team to learn the key skills of your role; including

technical knowledge and customer engagement

 Keeping up to date with product information supplied by the brands

 Helping us to maintain good relationships with our suppliers to support our aims

of delivering first-class service to our customers

 Helping to manage our inventory to deliver class-leading first pick rates and

minimal obsolescence

 Contributing to a safe working environment for staff and visitors

 Implementing good warehouse processes to ensure that our stock is delivered

as quickly and efficiently as possible to our customers (internal and external)

Candidate Requirements

Ideally, candidates will:

 Have relevant educational and/or vocational training

 Display good communication, interpersonal and problem-solving skills

 Some knowledge of the vehicle parts business

 Display self-motivation attributes and be able to act on their own initiative

 Focus on team- work and good communication with internal teams

 Have a full, clean driving Cat. B licence

 Have experience in using computers (MS programmes and mainframe systems)

What's on offer:

 Competitive base salary, with increments based on personal growth and

achievement

 Company pension scheme

 Training & personal development opportunities

How to apply:

Please send a copy of your current CV and a cover application note to: dfoley@trpstore.ie



Closing Date for Applications: Friday June 18th 2021