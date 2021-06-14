TRP Kilkenny are recruiting a Trainee Parts Specialist

Trainee Parts Specialist:
DAF Distributors Ireland Ltd. Ltd (“DDI”), is the distributor and primary retailer for spare
parts for DAF Trucks, TRP Parts and VDL Bus and Coach in Ireland.
Through store locations at Baldonnell, Rathcoole, Blanchardstown, Limerick, Kilkenny & Letterkenny they offer a complete range of commercial vehicles spare parts through DAF, TRP and VDL brands.
DDI is part of the OHM Group of companies one of Ireland's leading automotive distributors and retailers engaged in the distribution and sale of major brands.
Due to continued growth, they now seek to add team members at their Kilkenny Depot.
The Role:
Supporting our team as they sell and deliver spare parts to a regional base of
customers and customer workshops
Learning systems and processes from your colleagues and manufacturer
partners in order to derive maximum benefit from DAF, TRP and VDL systems
Engaging with our Training Team to learn the key skills of your role; including
technical knowledge and customer engagement
Keeping up to date with product information supplied by the brands
Helping us to maintain good relationships with our suppliers to support our aims
of delivering first-class service to our customers
Helping to manage our inventory to deliver class-leading first pick rates and
minimal obsolescence
Contributing to a safe working environment for staff and visitors
Implementing good warehouse processes to ensure that our stock is delivered
as quickly and efficiently as possible to our customers (internal and external)
Candidate Requirements
Ideally, candidates will:
Have relevant educational and/or vocational training
Display good communication, interpersonal and problem-solving skills
Some knowledge of the vehicle parts business
Display self-motivation attributes and be able to act on their own initiative
Focus on team- work and good communication with internal teams
Have a full, clean driving Cat. B licence
Have experience in using computers (MS programmes and mainframe systems)
What's on offer:
Competitive base salary, with increments based on personal growth and
achievement
Company pension scheme
Training & personal development opportunities
How to apply:
Please send a copy of your current CV and a cover application note to: dfoley@trpstore.ie
Closing Date for Applications: Friday June 18th 2021
