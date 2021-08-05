Danesfort Childcare Facility recruiting for several positions

Childcare positions available
Danesfort Childcare Facility are currently recruiting for the following positions:
· Full time Early Years Practitioner
· Part-time Early Years Practitioner
· Cleaner
The successful candidate must have the following:
v Minimum QQI level 6 in Early Childhood Education and Care
v Two years’ experience
v Knowledge of Aistear and Siolta
v Ability to work as part of a team
v Excellent communication skills.
Closing date for application is Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Please email cover letter and CV to Monique Fitzpatrick, manager, at danesfortchildcare@gmail.com.
More News
Kilkenny manager Richie Mulrooney during the 2021 Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Final match at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.
Cian O'Connor of Ireland riding Kilkenny during the jumping individual final at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.