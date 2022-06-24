Fire stations across Kilkenny recruiting firefighters

Kilkenny City Fire Station
Kilkenny County Council are currently accepting applications from potential candidates looking to fulfil the role of a part-time retained firefighter at stations including Kilkenny City, Callan and Graignamanagh.
Applications are invited from qualified persons for the following three posts:
(1) RETAINED [PART-TIME] FIREFIGHTER - KILKENNY CITY FIRE STATION
Competition Reference No: 2022/FS/O/PT/20 - [OPEN COMPETITION]
(3) RETAINED [PART-TIME] FIREFIGHTER - GRAIGUENAMANAGH FIRE STATION
Competition Reference No: 2022/FS/O/PT/22 - [OPEN COMPETITION]
Only applicants residing and working within a reasonable distance of the fire stations being applied for will be considered.
For more details, including necessary qualifications and application forms, CLICK HERE.
The closing date for receipt of completed application forms is Friday July 15, 2022, at 12pm.
